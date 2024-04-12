JMP Securities Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $460.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.05.

Shares of GS stock opened at $397.48 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.70 and its 200 day moving average is $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

