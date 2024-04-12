JMP Securities Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

