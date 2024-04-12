Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $29.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Cadence Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

