Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.14 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

