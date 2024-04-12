JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $26.05. JD.com shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 2,156,782 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JD.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JD.com by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 212,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

