Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $244.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.