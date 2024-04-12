Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

