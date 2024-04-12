Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 902,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

