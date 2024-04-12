Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $92.34 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

