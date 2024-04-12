Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 469,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,172,000 after buying an additional 69,648 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.50 on Friday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,653,438. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

