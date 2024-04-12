Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,342. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.