Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,734. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

