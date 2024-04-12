Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

