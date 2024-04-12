Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,529,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,839,000 after acquiring an additional 572,079 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 328,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,775. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

