Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

