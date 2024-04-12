Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

