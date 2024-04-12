Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,208 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

