James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE JHX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

