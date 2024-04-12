J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Stock Price Down 2%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 417,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,878,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
J-Long Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02.
J-Long Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
J-Long Group Company Profile
J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.
