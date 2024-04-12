Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.75. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 50,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

