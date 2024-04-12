iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading Down 4.1%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 85,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 495,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

iSun Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iSun by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

