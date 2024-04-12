iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. 699,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

