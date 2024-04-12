iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $64.92

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $63.15. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 577,861 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

