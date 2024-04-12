iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.50. The company has a market cap of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.