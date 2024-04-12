iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Trading Up 1.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 38,417,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 37,282,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.