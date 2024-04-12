Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 73,286 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.81% of Precigen worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,457,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Precigen by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,198,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 745,952 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Precigen Stock Up 2.8 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

