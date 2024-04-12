Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 147,567 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,567 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 1.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.