Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,959 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.19% of Stericycle worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

