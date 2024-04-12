Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

