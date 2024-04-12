Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys New Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,686,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nextracker by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.