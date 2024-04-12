Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,750,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.