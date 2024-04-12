Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kensington Asset Management LLC

Kensington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 21.3% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco QQQ worth $409,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $441.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

