Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $445.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
