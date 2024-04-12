Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $17.75

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

