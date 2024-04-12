Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.14

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 61717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,451,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,076,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,774,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

