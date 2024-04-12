Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 344,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 204,841 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,454,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

