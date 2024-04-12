Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 344,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 204,841 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.