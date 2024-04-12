Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $627.71 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $646.90 and its 200 day moving average is $594.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.