International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.98

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 24520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

