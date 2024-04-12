International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Shares Down 1.2%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 230.20 ($2.91). Approximately 1,062,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,524,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.95).

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

