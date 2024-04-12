Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

