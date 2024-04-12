Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.31. 17,694,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 46,274,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

