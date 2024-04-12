Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

INTC opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

