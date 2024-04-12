Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director George R. Neble Sells 1,500 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.01 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
