Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 4.1%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.20 and last traded at $248.00. 370,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 516,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -313.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

