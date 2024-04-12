Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,172 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,460,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,597,983.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.17 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.