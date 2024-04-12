Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $866,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

