Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $18,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,563.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.6 %
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on TWST
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
