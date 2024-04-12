Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $18,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,563.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.6 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.