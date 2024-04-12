Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

