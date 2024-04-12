Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells 12,362 Shares of Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,294.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servotronics alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,875.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $7,398.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVT. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servotronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Servotronics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servotronics

(Get Free Report)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.