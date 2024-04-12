Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells 12,362 Shares of Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,294.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,875.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $7,398.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00.
Servotronics Stock Performance
SVT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVT. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servotronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Servotronics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Servotronics
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Servotronics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.