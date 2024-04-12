Insider Selling: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Sells £42,734.24 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,087.13).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,451.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

SBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

